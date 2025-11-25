Browns Nation

Tuesday, November 25, 2025
Key Browns Figure Called Team’s Real MVP

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns might be 3-8, but their roster is better than the record suggests. The defense has delivered several dominant performances, but the offense’s struggles have sometimes hidden how good that unit really is.

The Browns have allowed the 12th fewest points per game this season and rank second in the league with 42 sacks. Having Myles Garrett on the defensive line is a major advantage, and several rookies and young players are stepping up when needed.

Because of this, reporter Tom Withers believes defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz deserves a lot of credit for the team’s performance, even calling him the “Browns MVP.”

Defensive coordinators do not always get recognition for their work, especially across the league, but they can be the difference between a good defense and a great one.

“Jim Schwartz is the Browns MVP(person). His defense, led by the indomitable No. 95, is relentless. Browns are flying to ball, making plays, and doing it with a nastiness. Granted it was Raiders, but they’ve stuffed pretty much everyone. Hopefully Browns can retain Schwartz,” Withers posted on X.

Browns Need Schwartz For Continuity 

Schwartz is starting to earn recognition across the league for his work with the Browns’ defense, and that could lead to head coaching interviews in 2026. The Browns would benefit from keeping him for the next few seasons because having him stay as defensive coordinator would help maintain continuity on the roster and within the defensive system.

There are still plenty of questions on offense, but the future of the defense looks promising. If Schwartz can continue building on this momentum, the Browns could accomplish much more in the coming years.

The team also added young defensive talent like Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger. These rookies are off to strong starts in their NFL careers, but Schwartz is the one who can guide their long-term development and help them reach their full potential.

Browns Nation