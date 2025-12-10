Browns Nation

Wednesday, December 10, 2025
Analyst Predicts Bold First-Round Draft Move For Browns

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns may have found their quarterback of the future. Barring an injury, Shedeur Sanders will be the starter for the remainder of the season.

Sanders has given the offense a spark.  He has the potential and has earned the right to be the starter and keeps getting better every week, but the Browns probably shouldn’t pass on a chance to get a potential star.

With that in mind, Josh Edwards of CBS Sports has them taking a quarterback in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

In this scenario, he has them going with Oregon’s Dante Moore.

“Dante Moore started as a true freshman at UCLA, so while it is true that he has been on an Oregon team with superior athletes to its opponents, that is not the full picture. Also, in a lesser discussed narrative, Moore was born in East Cleveland. There has been a lot of talk about him returning to Eugene for another season, but it would be tough to deny top-5 overall money after offensive coordinator Will Stein left to take the head coaching job at Kentucky. The door is open for Shedeur Sanders to earn an extended look as well, but the sample size is small thus far,” Edwards wrote.

Moore is incredibly talented, but he’s a little raw. That being said, his ceiling could be higher than Sanders’.

Shedeur Sanders will have the next month to prove to the Browns that he’s their guy. The team would certainly benefit from using those two first-round picks to address other issues, such as the offensive line and the wide receivers corps. It’ll be difficult not to at least consider potentially taking Moore or Fernando Mendoza.

Right now, the ball is in Sanders’ court to make the Browns change their mind.

Browns Nation