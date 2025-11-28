Kyle Shanahan Shares Unexpected Admission About Facing Browns

The Cleveland Browns will head back home after winning their third game of the season this past Sunday. This time, however, things might get a little trickier for this team.

The San Francisco 49ers have been better than expected this season, in spite of all the injuries. They’re a well-coached and star-studded team with legitimate postseason aspirations.

Even so, the Browns’ defense is among the top units in the league, and they will ruin any offensive coordinator’s day.

With Shedeur Sanders getting another start, he’s been a hot topic again this week as he prepares to make his first start at home for the Browns.

In fact, head coach Kyle Shanahan admitted how weird it will be for him to go against the son of one of his idols:

“It is weird because [Deion Sanders] was my hero growing up,” Shanahan said.

Sanders Improves, But His Toughest Test Awaits

Truth be told, that has had a huge impact on the way Sanders has been covered in the national media. Many former players in the media don’t want to upset his father because of the love, respect, and admiration they have for him.

And while that’s perfectly valid and understandable, it has sometimes led to some questionable takes about Shedeur.

Whatever the case, Sanders looked better with a week of practice and reps with the first team, and he’ll look to build from that impressive play in the win. It will be easier said than done, though, as Robert Saleh has brought the Niners’ defense back to life.

At least Sanders can trust his defense to keep the team in the game. Jim Schwartz has only lost to Shanahan once in his career, and that includes a narrow win in 2023 in the Niners’ latest trip to Northeast Ohio.

All eyes will be on Shedeur Sanders again, but it’ll take a team effort to get the win.

