Analyst Names Who Browns Should Draft With No. 24 Pick

There seems to be very little debate about what the Cleveland Browns should do if they decide to take a wide receiver with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Carnell Tate of Ohio State has emerged as the clear top prospect at the position and would almost certainly be the choice if the Browns decide to go that route.

But there are other paths they can take if they want to add a wide receiver in the first round. There should be several notable prospects available with the second selection that Cleveland also holds.

With that in mind, analyst Ryan Wilson named Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion as the player the Browns should select with that No. 24 overall pick.

“[KC Concepcion] did have seven drops last year, but he is absolutely electric with the ball in his hands. He provides return ability and you have to get that wide receiver room some help. He can play in the slot, he can play outside. He gives you 95 percent of what Makai Lemon does, but Makai Lemon’s probably going to be in the top-15 range,” Wilson said.

"He did have 7 drops last year but he's absolutely electric with the ball in his hands… He can play in the slot, he can play outside. He gives you 95% of what Makai Lemon does." 📞@ryanwilsonCBS says the Browns should take WR KC Concepcion with the No. 24 pick pic.twitter.com/cr0LpbXebT — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) March 31, 2026

If Cleveland opts for another position at No. 6, most likely offensive tackle, then Concepcion, who also played at NC State, would likely be on their radar at No. 24, along with Denzel Boston of Washington and Omar Cooper Jr. of Indiana. They, in addition to Chris Bell of Louisville and Germie Bernard of Alabama, are receivers who have met with the Browns on a pre-draft top 30 visit.

There is also the possibility that Cleveland could trade down from No. 6 if that pick becomes very attractive to another NFL team, with Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese or Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love as potential targets. The Browns also could trade up from No. 24, and a mid-round pick would put Lemon of USC and Jordyn Tyson of Arizona in play as wide receivers.

Cleveland is looking to upgrade the receiver position after its group posted the fewest yards in the league last season. Jerry Jeudy no longer profiles as a true top wideout, and Cedric Tillman has injury concerns. The Browns could get a breakout season from Isaiah Bond, but he is just a second-year undrafted free agent who had limited production as a rookie.

Whatever the Browns decide to do at No. 6 will likely have a big influence on the rest of the first round heading toward their additional pick at No. 24.

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