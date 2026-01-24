Mike McDaniel Turns Down Another Job After Rejecting Browns

Just days ago, Mike McDaniel informed the Cleveland Browns that he would not be moving forward with the interview process. Now, he is pulling out of yet another head coach hunt.

According to Jordan Schultz, McDaniel cancelled his scheduled head coach interview with the Buffalo Bills.

And while it’s still possible that he continues to communicate with that team, there’s “a strong possibility he moves forward with the Chargers OC job,” according to Schultz.

“Sources: Mike McDaniel canceled his scheduled HC interview yesterday with the #Bills. Both sides remain in contact for a potential interview, and there’s still a strong possibility he moves forward with the #Chargers OC job,” Schultz wrote on X.

Sources: Mike McDaniel canceled his scheduled HC interview yesterday with the #Bills. Both sides remain in contact for a potential interview, and there’s still a strong possibility he moves forward with the #Chargers OC job. pic.twitter.com/Va85MVOC8G — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 24, 2026

So, it seems that McDaniel has his sights set on moving to Los Angeles and becoming their offensive coordinator, unless a better job comes along.

Saying no to both the Browns and Bills is a big move for McDaniel, and it limits his chances moving forward. But with that OC job in Los Angeles still waiting for him, he knows he has a future no matter what.

Turning down the Bills makes some sense because he would face a lot of pressure in Buffalo, as expectations are higher than ever with Josh Allen there.

For whatever reason, both of these teams are missing out on McDaniel, but he is still in the running for many other jobs.

It may not be with Cleveland or Buffalo, but we haven’t seen the last of McDaniel.

NEXT:

Analyst Drops Major Prediction Involving Browns Defender