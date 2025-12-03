Mina Kimes Makes ‘Unanimous’ Endorsement For Browns Star

The Cleveland Browns have only won three games this season, but their defense has been absolutely stellar. Unsurprisingly, plenty of that has had to do with Myles Garrett’s dominance.

The Browns’ star defensive end is currently leading the league with 19.0 sacks. Brian Burns, the next closest player to him, has 13.0.

That’s one of the many reasons why Garrett is currently the odds-on favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year.

If you were to ask ESPN analyst Mina Kimes, it shouldn’t even be a doubt at this point.

More than that, he should win the award unanimously.

“DPOY and it’s not close. Should be unanimous tbh,” Kimes wrote.

DPOY and it’s not close. Should be unanimous tbh. https://t.co/klCdiTtwHZ — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) December 2, 2025

Garrett On Track To Set New Sack Record

Truth be told, it’s hard to disagree with that statement. Even though the Browns haven’t fared well this season, their defense has been one of the best in the league.

Unfortunately, that hasn’t translated into wins, but none of that should be on a player who’s singlehandedly getting more sacks than some entire teams. He got to the quarterback more times than the Kansas City Chiefs did last month.

Adding Mason Graham next to Garrett has worked wonders for him. He’s shutting down the interior of the defense, allowing Garrett to have more freedom and a clearer path to the opposing quarterback.

Garrett is now on pace to take down the record set by the legendary Michael Strahan and later tied by T.J. Watt and become the all-time leader in sacks in a single season (22.5).

But even if he fails to do that, which sounds unlikely, he should still run away with Defensive Player of the Year honors.

