‘Modell Law’ Author Shares His Thoughts On Browns’ Lawsuit Against It

After the late NFL owner Art Modell moved the Cleveland Browns’ former franchise to Baltimore after the 1995 season, the Ohio state legislature made a change to the state’s code.

The legislation is often referred to as the “Modell Law” that restricts owners of a professional sports team from moving to a new location if that team uses a tax-supported facility for its home games.

When the Browns’ franchise was reborn in 1999, the team played at Huntington Bank Field – the existing facility Cleveland built to replace Cleveland Municipal Stadium.

After 25 years, the Browns are now looking to build a new domed stadium in nearby Brook Park, an announcement the organization made last week.

This week, the Cleveland city government publically discussed suing the Browns for their decision, invoking the “Modell Law” as their defense.

Yesterday, the Browns struck first, filing a lawsuit to have the “Modell Law” declared unconstitutional, a preemptive attempt to prevent the Ohio code’s enforcement against the NFL franchise.

Dennis Kucinich – a former Cleveland mayor and Ohio legislator – authored the law before winning a seat in the U.S. House of Representative race in 1996.

Now, the author of the law is sharing his thoughts on X about the Browns’ lawsuit.

“I authored the “Modell Law,” in 1996, to protect taxpayers’ investment against another move,” Kucinich said, adding, “So now it’s the Browns vs Cleveland, on the field and off the field.”

I authored the “Modell Law,” in 1996, to protect taxpayers’ investment against another move. So now it’s the #Browns vs #Cleveland, on the field and off the field. We gave the Browns $350 million and they are still suing us. #CLE #haslam — Dennis Kucinich (@Dennis_Kucinich) October 25, 2024

The author noted that the city of Cleveland built the existing stadium for $285 million, and one estimate placed the stadium’s costs at $350 million in total funding and maintenance.

“We gave the Browns $350 million and they are still suing us,” Kucinich explained.

The city’s proposal to the Browns to remain in the existing stadium was estimated at $461 million in new revenue streams, money the NFL franchise could use toward renovations.

NEXT:

Insider Says Browns Could Make A Surprising Move With Mike Vrabel