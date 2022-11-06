Browns Nation News And Notes (11/6/22)

Today is Sunday, November 6, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns players and fans are living up the bye week vibes as evidenced by Amari Cooper‘s laid-back outfit and relaxed demeanor in a recent MoreForYouCleveland social media post.

Cooper is showing his flashy side.

Through eight games, Cooper has 553 yards receiving, five touchdowns, and is averaging 14.2 yards per reception.

The yards per reception statistic is particularly impressive given that his career average is 13.7 yards.

1. More Cooper Appreciation

Fans are quick to commend Cooper for his performance on Monday night.

Regardless of how the season turns out, the trade for Cooper was an excellent move by Andrew Berry who got a star receiver from a cash-strapped Dallas Cowboys team who needed to make a move.

Good Morning My Cleveland Browns Family!! I know we don’t have a game today so let’s just give our WR1 Amari Cooper some love for being that dude last Monday Night!!

5 Rec

131 yds

1 TD#Browns #NFL #WR1 pic.twitter.com/5WmtrOlNKC — The_Brownie_Elf (@TheBrownieElf1) November 6, 2022

2. Praise For The NFL’s Leading Rusher

The Browns know what an asset Nick Chubb is.

The NFL’s leading rusher gets a well-earned Sunday off to rest and recharge for the second half of the season.

no one better 💯 pic.twitter.com/Y2py3LHPrG — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 3, 2022

Berry is right when he calls Chubb “the best back in football.”

In addition to his work on the field, Chubb is expected to host the annual “Feed the Need” event at TownHall on November 22.

With Baker Mayfield now in Charlotte, Browns running back Nick Chubb will host this year's "Feed the Need" at TownHall. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) November 4, 2022

Previously, this was hosted by Baker Mayfield, but Chubb participated.

#Browns Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb and Jamie Gillan here at Townhall for Feed the Need. pic.twitter.com/uhzFuJiu9U — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) November 23, 2021

3. Sunday Binge Watching Suggestion

For those who need a Browns fix on a bye week, it is an excellent time to catch up on the 2022 season of Building the Browns.

There have been nine episodes this season with the most recent episode dropping three weeks ago.

Happy Bye Week Sunday Browns Fans!