Myles Garrett Clears The Air About His Big Contract Extension

In March, Myles Garrett signed a $40 million annual extension with the Cleveland Browns, but he was just getting started. Since then, he has had the best season of his career and is very close to making NFL history.

Speaking to Cleveland.com, Garrett talked about the major sum of money he earned, and how playing well isn’t about getting paid, but more about “achieving the potential” that he knew was inside of him.

“The money didn’t mean much to me,” he said. “It’s nice to have the security, having it guaranteed and not being out there and knowing that if I got hurt, there would be nothing for the rest of my career that they had to give me. And that’s kind of security for my family and the family I hope to have in the future. But it was always about achieving the potential that I knew I had and working together and to create something that would stand the test of time.”

Garrett is now very close to claiming the single-season sack record, which is currently held by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt. He is already the frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year, but his name might also be in the record books when this season is over.

Garrett is proving that he is worth every dime to the Browns. He is the engine of the Browns’ defense, which has been consistently praised this year.

Even as the rest of the team struggles to show growth, the defense has been strong from the very first game. Garrett is a major reason why.

At the rate Garrett has been playing, it feels like just a matter of time before he breaks the single-season sack record.

He has been a worthwhile investment for the Browns, but is making it clear that this season isn’t about making money, but making history.

