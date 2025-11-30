Myles Garrett Has Favorable Matchups Amid Record Push

Technically, the Cleveland Browns can still make the playoffs. They will need some better quarterback play to do so, but they know they can always rely on their defense.

They have plenty of talent on that side of the field, but, obviously, Myles Garrett draws most of the attention. We’re talking about the greatest pass rusher of his generation and one of the best – if not the best – players in all of football.

More than that, Garrett has a chance to write his name in history books this season. With six games left in the season, he’s just 4.5 sacks away from tying the record for the most in a single campaign.

And, as shown by Adam Wells of Bleacher Report, he has some favorable matchups to pull it off.

“Since Week 7, Garrett has 19 quarterback hits, 18 tackles for loss and 14 sacks. He has taken down the opposing quarterback at least three times in three of the last four games. The remaining teams on Cleveland’s schedule are the 49ers, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals. Per ESPN’s pass-block win rate, the 49ers, Titans and Bengals all rank in the bottom half of the league,” Wells wrote.

Garrett On Pace For A Historic Sack Season

While most defensive ends don’t record 4.5 sacks in a single season, Garrett can do that in two games. He has games with five and four sacks this season alone.

Of course, that will still be way easier said than done. Opposing teams are game-planning against him, and he also has to stay healthy.

Then again, he’s never been the type of player who struggles to stay on the field, and there’s no real way to contain him. Also, Mason Graham is drawing plenty of attention and shutting down the interior, and that opens up plenty of lanes for him to get to the opposing quarterback.

All things considered, we might be pretty close to witnessing history.

NEXT:

Shedeur Sanders Is Drawing Comparisons To Pro Bowl QB