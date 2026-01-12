Myles Garrett Given Eye-Opening Comparison By Browns Legend

Myles Garrett has already carved out a legacy in Cleveland.

But according to former Browns star Josh Cribbs, the conversation should be much bigger than that.

While appearing on The Top Dawgs Show this week, Cribbs made it clear he believes Garrett belongs in rare company, not just among defensive players, but among the greatest athletes the city has ever seen.

“I saw LeBron play here as a professional, too. I seen Jordan do it too, from the best of the best. I’m biased towards LeBron. However, I think Myles Garrett is in a league of his own,” Cribbs said.

"I think Myles Garrett is in a league of his own." #DawgPound@JoshCribbs16 makes the case for Myles Garrett (& LeBron James) as the GOAT.

That statement alone would be strong. Cribbs took it a step further.

He grouped Garrett in the same breath as LeBron James when discussing greatness, impact, and dominance at the highest level.

For Browns fans, that is heavy praise coming from someone who understands what elite looks like in Cleveland. Cribbs spent nearly a decade wearing orange and brown and saw firsthand how difficult it is to maintain excellence in this organization, especially during unstable years.

Garrett has done exactly that.

Through coaching changes, quarterback chaos, front office resets, and seasons that went sideways, Garrett has remained the one constant. The production never dipped. The effort never faded. And the fear he puts into opposing offenses has only grown.

Quarterbacks change protections because of him. Offensive coordinators build entire game plans around avoiding him. And even when he does not show up in the box score, he changes games.

That is what separates great players from truly rare ones.

Cribbs’ comparison to LeBron is not about positions or championships. It is about dominance in your era. It is about being the best player on the field almost every Sunday. It is about forcing the league to acknowledge you, regardless of what your team’s record says.

Garrett checks all of those boxes.

He already owns a Defensive Player of the Year award. He has stacked up All-Pro selections. He is climbing the franchise record books. And he is still in his prime.

In a city that has seen legends across multiple sports, Cribbs believes Garrett deserves to be part of that conversation.

Not just as a great Browns defender.

But as one of the most special athletes Cleveland has ever had.

Whether people want to call him the GOAT or not, the message from Cribbs was clear.

Myles Garrett is not just another great player. He is different.

