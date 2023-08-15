Myles Garrett Has Unclear Response To Latest Injury Scare

The Cleveland Browns may have dodged a bullet during their joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles.

All-Pro DE Myles Garrett was forced to leave the field early on Monday during the first practice, raising plenty of concerns all over the organization.

However, when Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com asked him if he was okay, the star pass-rusher simply claimed that “silly stuff happens when you get old.”

I just asked Myles Garrett if he was okay. He smiled and said “silly stuff happens when you get old” — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 14, 2023

The former No. 1 pick later came back to the field to sign autographs for the fans in attendance, and while the team didn’t disclose any details regarding the injury, he was spotted walking without shoes and favoring his leg.

Moreover, Pro Bowl CB Denzel Ward was also forced to leave the field during their 11-on-11 drills, and he was later treated for an unspecified illness, according to the team.

RT Jack Conklin was the third — and hopefully, final — casualty of the day, as he’s currently being evaluated for a concussion after leaving mid-practice.

On a more positive note, the team did get CB Greg Newsome II back to practice for the first time since being on the shelf with an injured groin.

HC Kevin Stefanski will address the media on Tuesday afternoon, right before their second scheduled practice with the reigning NFC champions, so maybe, we’ll get some more clarity about these injuries and ailments by then.

The Eagles and Browns will square off on Thursday, and the Browns’ head coach has already made it clear that he’s going to go with mostly backups.