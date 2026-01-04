Report: Big Changes Are Coming For Browns

The Cleveland Browns appear to be approaching a turning point, and the rest of the league is starting to sense it. After another disappointing season, the expectation outside the building is that meaningful changes are coming, not just minor adjustments.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Browns are widely viewed as a team preparing to make moves, with the spotlight firmly on the head coach.

“Sources: The league-wide expectation is that the Browns are likely to make changes, and two-time NFL Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski is believed to be on the hottest seat in the organization. Sources believe he’s either getting let go or could be a trade candidate though the latter is considered unlikely,” Schultz reported.

Sources: The league-wide expectation is that the #Browns are likely to make changes, and two-time NFL Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski is believed to be on the hottest seat in the organization. Sources believe he’s either getting let go or could be a trade candidate — though… pic.twitter.com/fxiVlaXohr — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 3, 2026

This aligns with what NFL insider Dianna Russini reported earlier in the day, which suggested the Browns have already begun laying the groundwork for a potential coaching change. When multiple respected insiders are pointing in the same direction, it usually means the organization is not just listening to noise but actively preparing for what comes next.

At the same time, it is worth noting that not every part of the organization is expected to change. Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com has reported that Andrew Berry is believed to be safe following the success of the 2025 draft class.

The Browns still have other decisions to make, but according to Schultz, the belief around the league is that those decisions are coming soon. This does not feel like a process that will drag deep into the offseason.

NEXT:

Report: Browns Have Made Decision About Andrew Berry's Future