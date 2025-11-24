Shedeur Sanders Sends Warning To Critics After Sunday’s Win

The Cleveland Browns’ defense has remained dominant throughout the season, controlling games regardless of which quarterback has started. In Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders, the unit delivered another elite performance with 10 sacks in a 24-10 victory.

This marked Shedeur Sanders’ first start of the season after Dillon Gabriel entered concussion protocol, giving the rookie his opportunity to lead the offense. Yet immediately after the win, the narrative shifted away from Sanders’ performance.

Critics were quick to credit the defense for the victory, suggesting the 10 sacks and defensive dominance won the game. The dismissal felt premature.

After the game, Sanders spoke with the confidence of someone who has no plans to give up the QB1 job, and he made sure his doubters heard him.

“A lot of people want to see me fail,” Sanders told reporters. “It ain’t gonna happen.”

Sanders Transforms A Stalled Browns Offense

Sanders managed to inject energy into an offense that had struggled for consistency.

The 52-yard completion to Isaiah Bond in the first quarter marked the longest completion by a Browns quarterback all season, a statement play that announced his arrival.

Just one week prior, Sanders faced Baltimore in emergency circumstances after Gabriel’s injury, completing only 4 of 16 passes with an interception. That performance happened with no preparation and mid-game insertion.

The contrast between Week 11 and Week 12 illustrated how much opportunity and preparation matter for any quarterback, let alone a rookie.

Sanders earlier expressed genuine confidence that he could end Cleveland’s long search for a franchise quarterback.

His display against Las Vegas gave credence to that belief. Sanders proved he belonged on the field and deserves recognition for what he accomplished after completing 11-of-20 passes for 209 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

