Myles Garrett Predicts Winner Of Super Bowl

Myles Garrett is hopefully enjoying his well-deserved offseason after delivering one of the most dominant single seasons in NFL history and racking up an NFL record 23 sacks. The Cleveland Browns have a lot of work to do this offseason to improve upon what was yet another lost season, but at least fans can rest easy knowing that Garrett isn’t going anywhere and should be in for a much less stressful offseason than he had last year.

Now that he has some free time, he’ll be able to take in yet another Super Bowl that he unfortunately didn’t get close to playing in. The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will square off in Super Bowl LX on Sunday, and just like any other fan watching the game, Garrett had a take on who he believes is going to come out on top.

Garrett stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon ahead of Super Bowl LX to talk a little football. He told Fallon that he believes the Seahawks will win.

“It’s just my belief. I think they’re just a more well-rounded team. Those guys have a great defense,” Garrett said.

It’s not too surprising that Garrett would select the team with the dominant defense. It would be inspirational for Browns fans to see a defensive-minded team go all the way with a retread starting quarterback under center.

The Browns are a long way away from being the Seahawks, but maybe not as far away as many would believe. The Seahawks have been slightly above average for the past few years but quietly stacked one strong draft class on top of another until they found the right quarterback and the right coach to push them over the top.

Now, they’re on the fringe of making history and could give Garrett just a bit more hope if they can finish the job on Sunday. We’ll see if Garrett’s prediction comes true in what should be a fun battle.

