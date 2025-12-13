Myles Garrett Responds To A Claim Few Players Ever Hear

While Shedeur Sanders has dominated NFL headlines in recent weeks, Myles Garrett has been earning just as much attention for what is shaping up to be one of the greatest defensive seasons in league history.

Garrett currently has 20 sacks and needs just three more over the final four games to make NFL history. As he closes in on a milestone that would place him firmly on the Mt. Rushmore of defensive ends, praise has poured in from across the football world.

Several NFL legends have spoken highly of Garrett in recent weeks, including Lawrence Taylor. Taylor highlighted Garrett’s relentless work ethic and the consistency that has kept him among the league’s elite for so many years.

Some of the strongest praise, however, has come from inside the Browns organization. Defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire didn’t just praise Garrett’s play; he called him the most dominant football player he has ever seen.

When asked about Cesaire’s comments, Garrett admitted that one of his biggest goals entering the NFL was to be mentioned alongside the greatest players the game has ever seen.

“That is something that I had in my mind coming into the league. Being talked about among those greats,” Garrett said.

Garrett will turn 30 on December 29th, and he already looks like a likely first-ballot Hall of Famer. Whether he eventually arrives in Canton with a Super Bowl ring is a different question.

What is certain, though, is that Garrett has already accomplished one of his biggest goals: earning his place in the conversation among the greatest players to ever lace them up.

