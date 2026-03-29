Myles Garrett Will Wear Special Emblem On His Jersey In 2026

There wasn’t a lot the Cleveland Browns could be excited about during the 2025 NFL season as they struggled to win games, though Myles Garrett gave them something to root for down the stretch. Despite the offense’s ineptitude, Garrett almost single-handedly kept the Browns in games thanks to his pressure off the edge.

The main storyline for Cleveland in the final weeks of the regular season was whether Garrett could break the single-season sacks record. Garrett accomplished the feat in the last minute of the fourth quarter of Week 18 against the Cincinnati Bengals, recording his 23rd sack to surpass the previous record of 22.5 set by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt.

With Garrett now the record holder for sacks, he made him an easy pick to win the 2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award. This marked the second time Garrett’s been voted the NFL DPOY, winning it the first time back in 2023.

It’s a major honor for Cleveland and Garrett as he continues to prove that he is the best at his position and an all-time great.

As a way to commemorate his achievement, Garrett will wear a gold shield on his jersey for the entirety of the 2026 NFL season.

“Legendary: Myles Garrett will wear the gold shield on his jersey next season after winning the DPOY award. This will look amazing on a Browns jersey,” Kleiman posted.

Legendary: Myles Garrett will wear the gold shield on his jersey next season after winning the DPOY award. This will look amazing on a Browns jersey 🔥👀 pic.twitter.com/CcRNxQaDfu — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 28, 2026

The NFL implemented the gold logos on jerseys for the 2025 NFL season, celebrating the winners of the five major Associated Press awards. In 2025, Josh Allen, Saquon Barkley, Pat Surtain II, Jayden Daniels and Jared Verse wore gold logos on their jerseys. In 2026, Garrett will be joined by Matthew Stafford, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Tetairoa McMillan and Carson Schwesinger.

It’s a cool honor and something that should give Garrett and Browns fans pride. Cleveland has struggled to win games, but having someone like Garrett representing the franchise at least offers some credibility.

The Browns have a lot of work to do to get back to the postseason, but with Garrett leading the way, they’ve got a path back to relevance.

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