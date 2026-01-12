New Details Emerge About John Harbaugh’s Interest In Browns

The Browns remain very much in the mix for one of the biggest names on the coaching market.

And new reporting suggests the door is still wide open.

According to CBS Sports insider Jonathan Jones, John Harbaugh’s situation is a little more complicated than simply picking his next destination and moving on.

“Two sources on interested teams said their belief is Harbaugh’s top choices among the vacant jobs are the New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons in some order,” Jones wrote. “Those sources added the Tennessee Titans are in third place, while a third, different source said there is real and mutual interest between Harbaugh and the Cleveland Browns,” Jones wrote.

That last part is the key.

Even if the Giants and Falcons are viewed by some around the league as early favorites, the Browns are clearly not on the outside looking in. Mutual interest matters, especially when a candidate has the leverage Harbaugh does after nearly two decades of success in Baltimore.

The Browns have been aggressive in their search so far, casting a wide net and doing their homework on both experienced head coaches and rising coordinators. Harbaugh checks every box from a credibility standpoint, from winning at the highest level to commanding instant respect in the locker room.

Another layer to this story is Harbaugh’s contract expectations, which have become a topic of league-wide speculation.

Some reports have suggested he could be seeking an eye-popping salary and full control of football operations.

However, Jones says that the report is inaccurate.

“Reports of Harbaugh’s demands are inaccurate, according to a source with knowledge,” Jones added. “Harbaugh will command a high salary based simply off his resume, and some level of roster say is inherent in attracting a coach of that caliber. But a demand of $20 million in salary and full roster control are not required to land Harbaugh’s services.”

For now, this appears to be a waiting game.

Harbaugh is expected to narrow his list soon, and the Browns will find out quickly whether they are truly in his final group or simply part of the early process.

Either way, the interest is real.

And in a coaching search filled with uncertainty, that alone keeps Browns fans paying close attention.

NEXT:

Myles Garrett Given Eye-Opening Comparison By Browns Legend