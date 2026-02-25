New Mock Draft Links Browns To Intriguing Defender

The NFL Combine is set to begin, signaling one of the most important evaluation periods of the offseason. Front offices and coaching staffs across the league are preparing to closely examine dozens of prospects who could potentially reshape their rosters.

For the Browns, their draft picks won’t mean a thing if they don’t spend them wisely. In his latest mock draft for CBS Sports, Blake Brockermeyer projected the Browns to pick defensive end Cashius Howell from Texas A&M with the No. 24 overall pick.

Brockermeyer envisioned a situation where Howell plays alongside Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, and the talent of these two combined could take the Browns to a whole other level.

“Myles Garrett and the Browns’ defense would become even more dominant if they pair him with another skilled pass rusher. Howell wins with speed and a strong long arm, and he counters inside when tackles overset. He plays with a great motor and shows natural pass-rush instincts. Howell also has the twitch and get-off to create problems,” Brockermeyer wrote.

Howell had 11.5 sacks and 41 quarterback pressures last season while playing at Texas A&M.

Pairing that type of rising talent with the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year would give the Cleveland Browns a fearsome edge presence.

Still, as appealing as that combination sounds, it would be surprising if the Browns used their No. 24 overall pick on a defensive player. The Browns already boast one of the strongest defensive units in the league. Their more pressing needs are on the offensive side of the ball.

They must address the offensive line and wide receiver positions if it wants to take meaningful steps forward next season.

That does not mean Howell is not worthy of consideration. But given the Browns’ current needs and cap situation, prioritizing offense at No. 24 makes more sense. Adding to an already strong defense would be a luxury move.

