NFL Fans React To Browns New QB’s Photo

Cleveland Browns Training Camp
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

It is a new era in Cleveland Browns football.

This was very obvious as many of the Browns weathered a spring snowstorm to come to the team’s facility in Berea for the first day of the 2022 voluntary offseason workouts.

There were a few player entrances along with Andrew Berry’s arrival, but the photo that got the most attention so far is the new Browns quarterback room pictured together for the first time.

From left to right, Jacoby Brissett, Deshaun Watson, and Joshua Dobbs are walking together on the indoor field at Berea.

If the picture is any indication, the three look as though they have hit it off well and are getting to know each other.

Here is a sampling of what the NFL world had to say about this photo.

 

The Picture Is Missing Someone

It had to be expected that several people pointed out the obvious.

The Browns have four quarterbacks on the roster.

Through the beauty of Photoshop, Wayne Kerr edited the picture to include Baker Mayfield who is not in attendance for many reasons including his recovery from shoulder surgery and pending exodus from the team before kickoff of the 2022 season occurs.

Offseason Chopz made an interesting comment.

He said:

“Imagine showing this picture to a Browns fan in November.”

He is not wrong; no one could have predicted this monumental change last November.

Some would have been hard-pressed to predict it in early March.

 

Watson Is A Huge Upgrade

Another Twitter user pointed out that Watson is a “huge upgrade”.

And many others are excited about the change.

 

Good Turnout

Beyond the three quarterbacks, the Browns reportedly have a good turnout on Day 1 of offseason workouts.

Amari Cooper, Jakeem Grant, Wyatt Teller, John Johnson III, and Kareem Hunt attended.

There will be media access on Wednesday.

Hopefully, we hear from some of the players who have to be both intrigued and excited about the blockbuster offseason roster changes to this team.

Baker Mayfield A No-Show For Browns' Workouts

