NFL Insider Uses One Word To Describe Dylan Sampson 

When the Cleveland Browns drafted Dylan Sampson in the fourth round of the 2025 draft, it came as a surprise to many, as the team had already taken what appeared to be their workhorse back in Quinshon Judkins in the second round. However, Sampson’s college production at Tennessee impressed many NFL scouts, and getting him in the fourth round seemed like a steal.

Earlier this season, many fans were dreaming about seeing another Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt-style duo, but once Quinshon Judkins made his debut in Week 2, Sampson’s role began to fade as the season went on. While it was a bit of a mystery to many analysts, some believed he was struggling with pass blocking and was losing time to more experienced veterans such as Jerome Ford.

However, Sampson’s role is starting to increase as we get later in the season, and those visions of an old Nick Chubb/Kareem tandem are alive and well after Sampson took a 66-yard screen pass for a touchdown on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

NFL insider Albert Breer is clearly impressed with the Browns’ backfield and says Sampson is ‘ELECTRIC.’

“Dylan Sampson is ELECTRIC. Those two rookie backs in Cleveland can play,” Breer said.

Rookie Playmakers Offer A Glimpse Of The Browns’ Future

Perhaps the word ‘electric’ should not only be used to describe Sampson, but also much of the Browns’ 2025 rookie class this season.

Many of the Browns’ rookies were on full display in the game, giving fans hope about what the future could look like.

For Sampson, his opportunities could grow if Shedeur Sanders remains the starting quarterback. With the Browns dealing with issues and a lack of depth at wide receiver, having a playmaker like Sampson on the field can only help the offense.

As Sampson gets more experience and more comfortable in a Sanders-led offense, perhaps Sunday’s highlight reel touchdown play is only the beginning of the big plays we will see him make in the final six games.

