Donald Trump Sends 3-Word Message After Shedeur Sanders’ First Start

While the Cleveland Browns have endured a tough season and are playing games that will likely mean nothing more than better draft positioning, Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders offered hope about the future in Cleveland.

No player in the 2025 NFL draft generated more discussion or scrutiny than Browns fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders has become one of the most polarizing figures in the NFL, and with him making his first start of his career this past Sunday in Las Vegas, all eyes were on him. Sanders didn’t disappoint and received a lot of praise after the game for his composure and how he galvanized the offense.

Among the viewers on Sunday was President Donald Trump, who seemed to believe he was right about Sanders all along by saying, “I TOLD YOU SO!”

“Shedeur Sanders was GREAT. Wins first game, career start, as a pro (for Cleveland). Great Genes. I TOLD YOU SO!

Sanders Shows Promise, But Browns’ QB Plan Remains Unclear

Although it is too early to draw big conclusions from a rookie’s first NFL start, there was plenty to like about how Sanders ran the offense. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees kept things manageable for him, which makes sense when you have a workhorse like Quinshon Judkins in the backfield.

Sanders also flashed his potential in the game on several plays in which he was accurate and delivered some nice passes with timing.

As Sanders gets more reps with the first team and gets more experience in the offense, his rhythm and chemistry with his wide receivers should only improve.

However, Kevin Stefanski hinted after Sunday’s game that he has yet to commit to Sanders as the starter moving forward, so we will have to wait and see. If anything, Sanders needs to continue to get reps with the first-team to build upon his solid outing on Sunday, even if they are not game reps.

