Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / NFL WR Prospect Says He Had A “Great” Meeting With Browns

NFL WR Prospect Says He Had A “Great” Meeting With Browns

By

nfl combine
(Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire)

 

After years of being lost in the wilderness, the Cleveland Browns finally have a very strong offensive roster.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson will have a full offseason and training camp with his new teammates, one of which is four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper, who, like Watson, was acquired via trade last offseason.

But plenty agree that Cleveland could use one more real threat at wideout.

Tyler Scott, a wide receiver from the University of Cincinnati, said he met with the Browns and that it went very well.

In 2022, his junior season, Scott collected 899 receiving yards and nine touchdowns while helping the Bearcats go 9-4 and reach the Fenway Bowl, where they lost to the University of Louisville.

He skipped the Fenway Bowl in order to make himself eligible for next month’s NFL draft.

Scott is originally from Norton, Ohio, which is just minutes away from Cleveland, and he said he followed the Browns growing up and that he’s a die-hard fan of the team.

He looked impressive at this week’s NFL Scouting Combine, especially when he posted a 40-yard dash time of 4.29 seconds.

However, he’s only 5-foot-9 and weighs less than 180 pounds, and that is one reason why he is widely projected to be taken in one of the later rounds of the draft.

The Browns will have three picks in the draft, the earliest of which will come in the third round.

The other two will be in the fourth and fifth rounds and were acquired via trade with the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams, respectively.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Robert Marvi

Robert is a Los Angeles-area native and has been an avid NFL and NBA fan since he was a little kid. He feels strongly that pro sports aren't just a form of entertainment, but also a great way to learn life lessons and find inspiration.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More News

Los Angeles Chargers v Cleveland Browns

1 NFL Team Is Reportedly Showing Interest In Kareem Hunt

15 hours ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Are Reportedly Interested In An Eagles DE

2 days ago

nfl combine

NFL QB Prospect Says He Looks Up To Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

The Browns Lead An Unfortunate Category In The Last 10 Years

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Video Shows Kevin Stefanski Showing Off Guardians Gear

3 days ago

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski during a tv interview prior to the final preseason NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and the Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Chris Simms Has A Clear Opinion About Kevin Stefanski's Offense

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

NFLPA Report Shows Grades For Cleveland Browns

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

DE Prospect Says He Has Met With Browns At Combine

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns GM Comments On Flexibility With Deshaun Watson's Contract

4 days ago

John Johnson III #43 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before playing against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

John Johnson Has Released A Statement After His Release

5 days ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Reportedly Have Their Eye On A Veteran Safety

5 days ago

browns helmets

The Browns Have Announced They Are Releasing A Key Player From 2022

5 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stat Shows Kevin Stefanski's Offense Was Efficient In 2022

5 days ago

Head coach Freddie Kitchens of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Former Browns Coach Freddie Kitchens Has Found A New Job

6 days ago

Team owners Jimmy Haslam and Dee Haslam watch training camp on August 16, 2020 at the Cleveland Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Owners Have Reached An Agreement To Purchase NBA Franchise

6 days ago

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs #15 talks with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Report: Alex Van Pelt Will Take On Additional Role With Browns

6 days ago

NFL logo with footballs

2 Free Agent WR's The Browns Should Target

7 days ago

First Energy Stadium in Cleveland

The Browns Have Restructured A Contract For Key Player

1 week ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns in action against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Deshaun Watson Makes A Strong Statement About Kevin Stefanski

1 week ago

cleveland browns team records

The Browns Have Announced A New DL Coach

1 week ago

browns locker room with helmets

The Browns Have Hired A New Special Teams Coordinator

1 week ago

A Cleveland Browns fan reacts during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Have Completed An Interview With Jets Assistant Coach

2 weeks ago

Mike Priefer

Why The Browns Had To Move On From Mike Priefer

2 weeks ago

Denver Broncos v Cleveland Browns

The Browns Reportedly Have Made A Decision About Jedrick Wills

2 weeks ago

1 NFL Team Is Reportedly Showing Interest In Kareem Hunt

No more pages to load