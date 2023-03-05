NFL WR Prospect Says He Had A “Great” Meeting With Browns

After years of being lost in the wilderness, the Cleveland Browns finally have a very strong offensive roster.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson will have a full offseason and training camp with his new teammates, one of which is four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper, who, like Watson, was acquired via trade last offseason.

But plenty agree that Cleveland could use one more real threat at wideout.

Tyler Scott, a wide receiver from the University of Cincinnati, said he met with the Browns and that it went very well.

Cincinnati WR Tyler Scott says he has met with the #Browns here at the #NFLCombine and the meeting went “great.” Scott’s face lit up when he began talking about potentially having the opportunity to play for his hometown team in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/tHSXV3gK30 — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) March 3, 2023

In 2022, his junior season, Scott collected 899 receiving yards and nine touchdowns while helping the Bearcats go 9-4 and reach the Fenway Bowl, where they lost to the University of Louisville.

He skipped the Fenway Bowl in order to make himself eligible for next month’s NFL draft.

Scott is originally from Norton, Ohio, which is just minutes away from Cleveland, and he said he followed the Browns growing up and that he’s a die-hard fan of the team.

He looked impressive at this week’s NFL Scouting Combine, especially when he posted a 40-yard dash time of 4.29 seconds.

However, he’s only 5-foot-9 and weighs less than 180 pounds, and that is one reason why he is widely projected to be taken in one of the later rounds of the draft.

The Browns will have three picks in the draft, the earliest of which will come in the third round.

The other two will be in the fourth and fifth rounds and were acquired via trade with the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams, respectively.