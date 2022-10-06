Browns Nation

Nick Chubb Is Chasing A Fellow Star Atop The Leaderboards

Nick Chubb Is Chasing A Fellow Star Atop The Leaderboards

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 20, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Take Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb out of the equation, and it’s tough to see the team win two of their first four games.

He has three 100-yard rushing games through Week 4 and scored a touchdown in all but one game.

At this current rate, Chubb is on pace to have 1,951 yards and 21 touchdowns.

But aside from pushing for the 2,000-yard club, he is also chasing a fellow backfield star on the rushing yards list.

StatMuse revealed that the battle for the rushing yards crown early in the season has been a two-horse race.

Chubb is just four yards behind league leader Saquon Barkley, with Miles Sanders being a distant third with 356 yards.

Their efforts also made their squad the top two teams in terms of rushing yards.

The New York Giants have the top spot with 192.5 yards per game.

Meanwhile, the Browns are second with 187.3.

Sanders’ team, the Philadelphia Eagles, is fifth with 165.3 yards per game.

The Chicago Bears (177.3) and the Atlanta Falcons (168) are at number three and four.

 

Chubb’s Performance Early In 2022

Aside from Chubb, fellow running back Kareem Hunt is also delivering the goods for the Browns.

However, he is more of a hybrid threat as a rusher and a pass catcher.

Chubb has been their driving force since their season opener after finishing with 22 carries for 141 against the Carolina Panthers.

A week later, the former Georgia standout had 87 yards and three touchdowns in a bitter loss to the New York Jets.

Chubb followed that up with a 113-yard, one-touchdown performance versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Against the Falcons in Week 4, the three-time Pro Bowler collected 118 yards and a touchdown.

Chubb leads the league with rushing plays of 20 yards or more with five.

His five rushing touchdowns are also second behind Jamaal Williams’ six.

