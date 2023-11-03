Browns Nation

Numbers Show Browns Defense Remains Dominant This Season

Numbers Show Browns Defense Remains Dominant This Season

By

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with teammates after sacking Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter of a game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had a big need for a turnaround on the defensive side of the field.

GM Andrew Berry hired one of the best men for the job when he pursued Jim Schwartz, and while everybody expected him to help turn the culture and the defense around right away, no one expected this kind of impact.

According to PFF, the Browns’ defense ranks first in the league in terms of first downs allowed (88), and it’s not even close.

The second closest team is the Dallas Cowboys with 122, followed by the New Orleans Saints at 135.

Also, the league average sits at 148 first downs allowed through the first eight games of the season.

Granted that the Browns already had their BYE Week, so they have one fewer game than some of the teams, but that’s still fairly impressive.

We’re talking about a team that’s been able to get a 4-3 record despite its starting quarterback missing four games.

And while P.J. Walker is obviously not the most suited guy for the job, the defense gives the fans and the coaching staff more than enough confidence to keep on rolling with him for as long as it takes until Deshaun Watson is back to full strength and ready to make a significant impact.

The downside of this is that Jim Schwartz’s job in charge of the defense has been so remarkable that it wouldn’t be shocking to see multiple teams attempt to pry him away to become their new head coach in the 2024 offseason.

