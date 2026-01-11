Browns Nation

Sunday, January 11, 2026
One NFL Playoff Game Will Change The Browns’ Draft Position

Jimmy Swartz
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns may be sitting at home during Wild Card Weekend, but one playoff game still has real consequences for their future.

Sunday night’s matchup between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers will directly impact where the Browns pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. According to Andrew Siciliano, the math is simple.

If the Patriots lose, the Browns will hold the No. 23 overall pick.

If the Patriots win, the Browns slide back one spot to No. 24.

It is not a massive swing, but in a draft that is shaping up to be heavy with offensive skill talent in the middle of the first round, even one slot can matter more than fans realize.

This is especially true for a Browns team that has a long list of needs.

The offense is very clearly in transition. The quarterback room is unsettled. The wide receiver group lacks proven difference makers. The offensive line is facing potential turnover with multiple starters approaching free agency. Even a single draft position could be the difference between landing a plug-and-play starter or settling for what is left on the board.

With the Browns entering what feels like a soft reset year under a new head coach, draft capital becomes even more important. Every slot matters.

So while Browns fans might not have much emotional investment in Patriots vs Chargers, there is still something on the line.

One win or loss.

One draft spot.

And potentially, one future starter wearing brown and orange.

Browns Nation