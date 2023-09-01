Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Peter King Shares Biggest Storyline For Browns In Week 1

Peter King Shares Biggest Storyline For Browns In Week 1

By

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

Every Cleveland Browns fan is familiar with the team’s dismal opening day win-loss record.

And a desperation 58-yard field goal to beat a terrible Carolina Panthers team last year isn’t a convincing trend-stopper.

But the NFL scheduled the Cincinnati Bengals to play Cleveland in Week 1, and we know Joe Burrow has trouble winning in Cleveland.

Something has to give, but NFL analyst Peter King says that’s not the most important storyline on September 10.

King says the question on his mind is whether or not the “real Deshaun Watson” shows up.

As he told NBC’s Mike Florio on the Pro Football Talk podcast, the Browns host the most compelling game in Week 1.

Watson appears to be in a much better place football-wise and mentally, something that has King excited.

And while Florio seems less convinced, both agree the Browns will go as far as Watson takes them.

In a short 17-game season, fortunes ride with every win and loss.

Most teams can bounce back from an 0-1 start, but it hurts just as much when the standings are tight in December.

And Cleveland knows a game against the Bengals can decide playoff position or even a division title.

Even if it’s not the Browns fighting Cincy for position, it feels good to hurt their chances.

But as King contends, Watson is the biggest part of the Browns’ Week 1 story.

Cleveland’s franchise player has been all football during the offseason and looks like he is up for the challenge.

Kicking off the season with a big performance is as important as the victory for the quarterback and the team.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of undying faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many. Be careful about asking for his opinion.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Deshaun Watson #4 stands on the field with head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns prior to the start of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says There Are No Excuses For 1 Browns Player This Year

51 mins ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns hands the ball off to Nick Chubb #24 during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Player Details How Dangerous Browns Offense Can Be

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dustin Hopkins Gets Candid On Kicking In Browns Stadium

21 hours ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during pregame warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia

Rich Eisen Predicts Browns' AFC North Finish This Season

22 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Numbers Show 1 Major Change For Browns Defense This Season

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joy Taylor Sends A Clear Message To Deshaun Watson, Browns

1 day ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Retain A Notable Preseason Standout

2 days ago

New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns

Cade York Has Reportedly Signed With A New Team

2 days ago

Marquise Goodwin #19 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Marquise Goodwin Opens Up On His Recent Health Scare

2 days ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a missed field goal attempt against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Reporter Tells Wild Story About Cade York's Missed Kicks

2 days ago

Austin Watkins Jr. #80 of the Cleveland Browns scores a 22-yard touchdown during the second half of the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Browns Analyst Speaks On The Future Of Austin Watkins Jr.

3 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Release Initial 53-Man Roster For 2023

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Notes Deshaun Watson’s Mentality Coming Into This Season

3 days ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns kicks a field goal during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Browns Analyst Has Surprising Prediction For Cade York

3 days ago

Austin Watkins Jr. #80 of the Cleveland Browns scores a 22-yard touchdown during the second half of the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Analyst Predicts Austin Watkins' Role For Browns This Season

4 days ago

Marquise Goodwin #19 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Offers Big Update On Marquise Goodwin's Health

4 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Reportedly Trade For A New Kicker

4 days ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Corey Bojorquez #13 of the Cleveland Browns after a successful field goal in the third quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Browns Have Reportedly Made A Final Decision On Cade York

4 days ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns misses a fourth quarter field goal during a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs won 33-32.

Analyst Says Cade York's Miss Against Chiefs Was 'Good' For The Browns

4 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns speaks to media following his team's 27-14 win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Kevin Stefanski Discusses 'Disappointing' Cade York Missed FG

4 days ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a missed field goal attempt against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Makes Strong Statement On Cade York's Future

4 days ago

Browns Nation Contributing Writer Has First Book Published

4 days ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns misses a fourth quarter field goal during a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs won 33-32.

Kevin Stefanski Won't Name Cade York His Kicker For Week 1

5 days ago

browns helmets

NFL Insider Details Browns Trade With Patriots

5 days ago

Former Player Details How Dangerous Browns Offense Can Be

No more pages to load