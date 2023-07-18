PFF Reveals Nick Chubb’s Ranking For 2023 Season

Pro Football Focus revealed their pick for the top running back heading into the 2023 season.

In a tweet posted Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns‘ Nick Chubb learned he was PFF’s top choice at his position.

That recognition earned him the 37th spot among PFF’s top-50 players at all positions.

Chubb averaged 5 yards per carry in 2022 (5.2 career) and scored 13 total touchdowns.

Nick Chubb: RB1 🗣️ The No. 37 player and No. 1 RB on the PFF50 pic.twitter.com/KQk4s4BKM0 — PFF (@PFF) July 18, 2023

His 1,525 rushing yards were a career-best and earned him an All-Pro nod, as well as his fourth Pro Bowl selection.

Along the way, Chubb broke 89 tackles and built on his career 3.9 yards-after-contact average.

With that kind of effort, maybe Chubb doesn’t need much help from his blockers.

But it was still fitting to see guard Joel Bitonio near Chubb’s side in the PFF rankings as their 40th-best player.

Big Plans For Chubb In 2023?

Few will argue with Chubb’s selection as the top running back.

Not only does he have the resume to earn consideration, but he is also set up for his biggest season yet.

Cleveland did not sign a second back to share the rushing workload, content with Jerome Ford in a lesser role.

Kevin Stefanski and Deshaun Watson also allude to a bigger receiving role for Chubb.

#Browns RB coach Stump Mitchell: Nick Chubb can lead the #NFL in rushing, and average 6 YPC #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/TKp3ccq2zJ — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) July 17, 2023

As far as rushing, Chubb is likely to get as many carries as he has in the past; about 18 per game.

But with Watson leading a pass-first offense, defenses won’t use many 8-man fronts or focus on the ball carrier.

And Chubb still enjoys running behind what PFF ranks as the second-best offensive line for 2023.

Running backs coach Stump Mitchell even thinks Chubb might average six yards per carry and win the rushing title.