Quinshon Judkins’ Mother Sends Message To Browns Fans

The Cleveland Browns were hit with a heartbreaking setback in Week 16 when Quinshon Judkins had to be carted off the field after getting injured against the Buffalo Bills. The rookie running back was having an outstanding season and looked like a true franchise cornerstone.

After catching a short pass in the second quarter, he was tackled by Bills linebacker Matt Milano. The play resulted in Judkins suffering a dislocated right ankle and fractured fibula, ending his season with two games remaining.

The news was devastating for all Browns fans, and Judkins’ mother sent them a heartfelt message about her son.

“As I watched him lie on the ground, my heart stopped … as football moms, we always know that there is a possibility of an injury but when it actually happens, you are not prepared for the flood of emotions you feel. This was [Quinshon’s] 1st major injury ever so I am very thankful that I was there and am here to support him as a mom!!! This too shall pass and Q will be back out there busting into the end zone soon. Thank you all for your phone calls, text, prayers, well wishes, and support, it means a lot,” Teva Judkins posted on X.

Judkins was a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. His career got off to a late start, as it was delayed by a legal matter and subsequent contract negotiations.

However, once he joined the team, he looked like a star right from the start. In his NFL debut, he ran for 61 yards against the Baltimore Ravens and followed that with 94 yards and his first touchdown against the Green Bay Packers.

Among his other highlights were his first 100-yard game against the Minnesota Vikings and a three-touchdown performance against the Miami Dolphins. He had not been nearly as effective in the two games before getting injured.

Overall, he finishes his first season with 827 rushing yards, which is second among NFL rookies, just one behind Ashton Jeanty of the Las Vegas Raiders. Judkins also leads the Browns with seven touchdowns and added 26 pass receptions.

Hopefully, his recovery will go well, and he will be back leading the Browns’ backfield from Week 1 next season.

NEXT:

Browns Urged To Sign Pro Bowl OL In Offseason