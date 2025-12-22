Browns Urged To Sign Pro Bowl OL In Offseason

The Cleveland Browns need an infusion of talent in many places on their roster, specifically on the offensive line. The critical unit hasn’t come together this season, and it has held back the offense in many ways.

With several linemen possibly leaving after this season, and with few prospects behind them looking capable of taking over, the Browns need reinforcements. They could come from the 2026 NFL Draft, but Cleveland will need established veterans to play right away and also guide the younger players.

That is why one analyst is urging the Browns to sign a Pro Bowl offensive lineman this offseason.

“Browns need to spend the $20 [million] APY it will probably take to sign [center] Tyler Linderbaum this offseason. Drop $20M APY on [Green Bay] Packers left tackle Rasheed Walker while we are at it. Time to fix this line! And, yes, they have plenty of cash & cap to do it,” Jack Duffin wrote on X.

Linderbaum has made the Pro Bowl twice in his first four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. However, the Ravens did not pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, which means he can become a free agent this offseason.

It could be quite a coup if the Browns were able to acquire such a talented young player while also taking him from an AFC North rival. However, the Ravens reportedly are still trying to negotiate a long-term deal with him, so he may never hit the open market.

Cleveland could also turn to Walker, who is expected to become a free agent as his rookie contract is set to expire. He has been a durable player for the Packers, appearing in every game over the past three seasons.

That has to be attractive to the Browns, who have lost tackle Dawand Jones to a season-ending injury in each of the past three years.

