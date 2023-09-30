Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

Ravens Are Making Notable Signing Ahead Of Browns Game

Ravens Are Making Notable Signing Ahead Of Browns Game

By

A detail of a Baltimore Ravens helmet prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

 

The Baltimore Ravens have been hit hard by injuries in 2023 and the team added five more to their injury list ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

Baltimore began the season with running back J.K. Dobbins going on injured reserve with a torn Achilles tendon against the Houston Texans.

Dobbins has been plagued with injuries during his career, also going on IR in 2021 before injuries limited him to seven starts last year.

This week, the Ravens declared five players out for Sunday’s game, including former Cleveland receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

To address its growing list of walking wounded, Baltimore signed veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy, per Mike Garofolo.

Van Noy had been on the Ravens practice squad and was called up to the active roster after linebacker David Ojabo was placed on IR on Saturday until Week 8.

Baltimore is also without linebacker Odafe Oweh until Week 5 at the earliest.

Van Noy was a second-round pick out of BYU by the Detroit Lions in 2014.

During his college career, he was a three-time first-team All-Independent selection and was the MVP of the 2012 Poinsettia Bowl against San Diego State.

Van Noy was given the award after racking up eight tackles, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery for a touchdown, one interception for a score, and a blocked punt against the Aztecs.

After two-plus seasons with the Lions, the linebacker has been a member of the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, and Los Angeles Chargers.

While playing in New England, Van Noy was a two-time Super Bowl winner and was named to the organization’s All-2010s Team.

He is expected to remain a member of the Ravens through the rest of the 2023 season.

