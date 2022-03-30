Browns Nation

Ravens Owner Comments On Deshaun Watson Trade

By

Cleveland Browns Introduce Quarterback Deshaun Watson
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Not everyone in the NFL is happy with the Cleveland Browns because of the Deshaun Watson trade.

Many predicted that his unprecedented fully guaranteed contract would change the way NFL contracts are structured from this point forward.

In essence, there is no turning back.

 

The first NFL owner to speak out about the trade along with the large contract with $230 million fully guaranteed is Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti during this week’s annual meeting.

 

What Bisciotti Said:

Bisciotti touched on all of the hot button issues that accompany this trade and contract.

Watson’s 22 outstanding civil lawsuits are still pending, and any NFL discipline from his legal issues is yet to be determined.

Bisciotti said:

“I don’t know that he should’ve been the first guy to get a fully guaranteed contract. To me, that’s something that is groundbreaking, and it’ll make negotiations harder with others.”

Naturally, Bisciotti and his fellow NFL owners have concerns about this, especially with young players on their teams whose agents will be clamoring for similar deals.

In the Ravens’ case, Lamar Jackson could be among the first to get an extension in the post-Watson contract era.

 

Lamar Jackson’s Extension

Lamar Jackson’s negotiations have always been an item of interest.

To begin with, he has no agent so he is representing himself.

This approach is described by Bisciotti as “unique as hell.”

That has slowed down the process as he is focused on football the majority of the time and focuses on the business side in the offseason.

However, it is interesting to note that Jackson, who is playing under his fifth-year option, seems to be in no hurry yet this offseason to negotiate an extension.

Bisciotti does not anticipate Jackson’s extension to get done this offseason unless Jackson himself calls GM Eric DeCosta to get the process moving.

 

What It Means For The Ravens

The Ravens know that Jackson’s price tag most likely took a steep increase now that the Browns gave Watson this deal.

His fifth-year option costs the Ravens $23 million.

In a couple of years, the Cincinnati Bengals will be in the same predicament with Joe Burrow.

And these deals may start with quarterbacks, but other position players will seek them also.

This contract with Watson is a groundbreaker in so many ways, many which we are not even aware of yet.

