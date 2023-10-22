Report: Browns Are Making Trade Calls For 2 Positions

With the NFL trade deadline less than 10 days away, the Cleveland Browns are looking to bolster several positions in the hopes of making a playoff run.

Cleveland, currently 3-2 and set to take on a 3-3 Indianapolis Colts team without their starting quarterback, has high hopes for this season. However, they’ve had an up-and-down year so far, and hope that adding a few key pieces to the puzzle will put them over the top.

Per Dianna Russini of the Athletic, the Browns are potentially targeting the wide receiver and offensive line positions and are looking to add pieces to their ranks.

REPORT: The #Browns have made trade calls as both buyers and sells. They're looking to possibly add a WR and a OL, per @DMRussini She adds they're looking for "affordable options". More on the NFL trade block here: https://t.co/mm0ysu7x1V Athletic Link:… https://t.co/gsOR6F2ZMv pic.twitter.com/46yZD1Hs0J — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 21, 2023

The news comes in the midst of a year when the passing attack has been lacking far more than anticipated, and the Browns have lost numerous players to injuries.

Potential offensive lineman additions include the following veterans:

Denver Broncos left tackle Garrett Bowles

Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson

While more names are likely to be added to the list, these are currently the top three candidates.

On the wide receiver end of the spectrum, there should be a healthy mix of big names and role players to choose from. Some of the more exciting options include Marquise “Hollywood” Brown of the Arizona Cardinals, Jerry Jeudy of the Denver Broncos, and Kendrick Bourne of the New England Patriots.

While there have been rumors that Las Vegas superstar Davante Adams is also on the block, Las Vegas has said that they will not be trading their star wide receiver.