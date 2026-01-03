Report: Browns Could Lose Key Executive

The Cleveland Browns seem very likely to be looking for a new head coach. Kevin Stefanski’s tenure is likely coming to an end following the season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, that might not be the only important organizational role the Browns will need to fill this offseason. Despite a woeful record the past two seasons, one of their personnel staff could be in demand around the league.

According to insider Albert Breer, the Browns could lose a key front office member, assistant general manager Glenn Cook.

“Cleveland’s had a couple tough years, but Cook’s been there for a decade, and helped build a very good roster (albeit one that was undermined by the trade for Deshaun Watson). The former linebacker for the Miami Hurricanes has interviewed for a handful of jobs already, and has worked in a very forward-thinking environment that blends advanced scouting methods with traditional player evaluation. He learned the business under Bill Polian in [Indianapolis] and Ted Thompson in Green Bay, and would be a candidate for another promotion in Cleveland if the Browns restructure their front office (and move Andrew Berry into an elevated role),” Breer wrote.

Though Breer identifies Cook as a “hot name” who is “closing in” on an NFL GM job, he doesn’t rule out his getting that title with the Browns. With current GM Berry possibly getting a promotion after a stellar 2025 NFL Draft, the organization could engineer a way to keep his staff together.

Cleveland added several building blocks this season with Mason Graham, Carson Schwesinger, Quinshon Judkins and Harold Fannin Jr., each a strong candidate to make one of the various All-Rookie teams. In addition, Dylan Sampson and Dillon Gabriel have also made contributions at times.

However, the most notable first-year player is arguably quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who has shown progress in his first NFL starts. Determining what the future holds for the fifth-round pick could be the most important decision for the franchise going forward.

Cook is a coveted executive who seems likely to be making those kinds of key decisions in the near future, be it for the Browns or someone else.

