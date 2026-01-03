Analyst Believes Browns’ Major Decision Has Already Been Made

Kevin Stefanski’s departure as head coach of the Cleveland Browns seems more and more like just a formality as they head into the season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals. Win or lose, the Browns seem likely to part with him, possibly as soon as hours after the game ends.

It would end a six-season run that included two playoff appearances and one postseason victory. However, with just seven wins over the past two seasons, the Browns are ready to try something else.

Responding to a social media post from insider Matt Fontana that “It’s over,” analyst Daryl Ruiter said he also believes the Browns’ major decision has already been made.

“Yep. Been over for a few weeks,” Ruiter wrote on X.

With that outcome looking inevitable for weeks if not months, the Browns reportedly have already been making plans on what to do next. Jumping right onto the NFL coaching carousel would be the right move.

There are several candidates already available, with more to come as other teams around the league make decisions about their staffs. The Miami Dolphins reportedly could fire head coach Mike McDaniel, which could make him an intriguing possibility for the Browns, though not everybody likes that idea.

There has also been a growing buzz for Cleveland to consider internal candidate Jim Schwartz. The defensive coordinator has led one of the best units in the NFL, and promoting him could ensure that performance will continue going forward.

However, the organization may decide to completely clean house. With a stellar rookie class completing its first season, and with two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, the job should be among the most attractive openings of this hiring cycle.

But first, it has to be made available by letting Stefanski go.

