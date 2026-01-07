Report: Tommy Rees To Interview For Browns’ Head Coaching Job

The Browns’ head coaching search continues to take shape, and one of the most intriguing developments so far involves a familiar face already inside the building.

According to Adam Schefter, Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is scheduled to interview on Thursday for the team’s head coaching opening. The move signals that the organization is at least open to the idea of promoting from within as it evaluates its next leader.

“Browns OC Tommy Rees is interviewing Thursday for Cleveland’s head coach job, per sources,” Schefter said.

Rees has been a rising name in coaching circles for several years. After making his mark at the college level, he transitioned to the NFL and quickly earned a reputation as a sharp offensive mind with a strong ability to connect with quarterbacks. His role with the Browns placed him at the center of an offense that faced constant challenges this season.

Keeping a coach who already understands the locker room, the players, and the organizational structure could offer some level of stability during a transitional period.

At the same time, Rees faces legitimate questions. He is still relatively young and has never held a head coaching position at the NFL level. If the Browns choose this route, they would be betting on upside and leadership potential rather than an extensive resume.

That said, recent NFL history has shown that younger offensive-minded coaches can succeed quickly when paired with the right front office and roster support. Rees would not be expected to do everything alone, but rather lead a staff capable of developing talent and establishing a clear identity.

The Browns are expected to interview multiple candidates before making a final decision, both from inside and outside the organization. Rees earning a formal interview, however, suggests he is being taken seriously as more than just a placeholder.

As the process continues, this interview will offer clarity on how the Browns view their future and whether they believe the next answer could already be in the building.

