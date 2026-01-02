Rumored Browns QB Prospect Is Drawing Comparisons To Jared Goff

Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season is around the corner, which is either a sigh of relief for fanbases or merely a stepping stone before the playoffs. Many teams around the league have already punched their ticket to the big dance, so Week 18 is more of a formality than anything else.

For the Cleveland Browns and their fans, it’s the final game of what has been a mostly disappointing season, and all they’re playing for at this point is draft position. Speaking of, the Browns’ win against the Pittsburgh Steelers dropped their draft position to No. 6. They could rise or fall depending on their Week 18 outcome, but they’re locked into the top seven picks, at the very least.

They are said to be in the market for a quarterback and could pursue Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza if he falls in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Cody Suek, a Browns analyst, noted this on X, also comparing him to Jared Goff during his recent College Football Playoff game.

“Exact player Mendoza reminds me of,” Suek wrote.

Exact player Mendoza reminds me of https://t.co/4mWbE7JGqX — Cody Suek (@CodySuek) January 1, 2026

Mendoza has certainly risen in the ranks over the past several months, and he’s now the top quarterback on big boards. The Browns have to figure out what they’re going to do at the position, and if it makes sense to add a QB of his caliber with Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel on the roster.

Plus, having Deshaun Watson on the payroll for another year doesn’t help things and could make their decision more complicated. But if Mendoza does have some Goff in him, a player who has made a nice career for himself in the NFL, passing on him could prove to be a massive mistake.

It’s no secret that the Browns have had poor luck in the quarterback department, both with highly-regarded prospects and others. It’s anyone’s best guess as to what their decision will be heading into 2026, but it’s one they won’t make lightly given the current state of affairs.

NEXT:

Shannon Sharpe Says Browns Should Consider Trading All But 3 Players