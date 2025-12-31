The Browns’ Next Head Coach Might Already Be In The Building

The Cleveland Browns have not announced their intentions regarding the future of head coach Kevin Stefanski. However, that hasn’t stopped the rampant speculation about who his replacement will be.

If the Browns do part with Stefanski, either immediately after the season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals or in the subsequent days, there will be no shortage of candidates to take over. Almost all of them would likely be from outside the organization.

However, insider Tony Grossi said he believes the Browns are interested in their current defensive coordinator, Jim Schwartz, as their next head coach.

“I think they have to be interested, yes,” Grossi said. “He would be a candidate, no doubt.”

Schwartz joined Stefanski’s staff as defensive coordinator for the 2023 season. Since then, his side of the ball has been the team’s strong suit, ranking among the best in the NFL.

This season, despite a woeful record, the Browns are second in the league in total defense, behind the Houston Texans. In addition, Myles Garrett could set the all-time single-season sacks record.

Schwartz has also been instrumental in the development of rookies Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger. The defensive tackle and linebacker look like future franchise cornerstones, with Schwesinger the heavy favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The 59-year-old also has NFL head coaching experience. He led the Detroit Lions from 2009 to 2013, with a record of 29-51 and one playoff appearance.

It may be difficult to support promoting from within on a team that has won seven games total over the past two seasons. However, it could lessen the transition period if the front office believes the Browns can become a contender with new leadership.

Either way, Grossi suggests that if the Browns move on from Stefanski, they will take their time in finding his successor.

