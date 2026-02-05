Shedeur Sanders Has Been Leaning On An Unexpected Mentor

Shedeur Sanders showed promise during his rookie season with the Cleveland Browns, but he is ready to do more in his second year. He is willing and eager to get advice and guidance from a number of proven sources, including former players who understand what it’s like to lead a team as a quarterback.

Speaking on Up & Adams, Sanders revealed that he has grown close with Michael Vick and talks to him “often,” seeking advice about football and life.

“Mike Vick, I talk to him often, and I talked to him a lot during this year, just about everything. He’s always been a great resource for me, in a great way, just to have somebody to talk to. If I know your experience in this area, then I want to call and get advice. How do I handle certain things? Where does my mind need to go to?” Sanders said.

Vick and Sanders were surely talking a lot this week, as they were both part of the Pro Bowl. Vick was among the coaches for the AFC squad, and Sanders was an unlikely Pro Bowl selection as a replacement for Drake Maye.

But their friendship goes beyond their Pro Bowl participation, as Vick and Sanders have reportedly talked a lot over the last year as Sanders was finding his footing in the NFL.

Vick was a top-tier QB for years, so he is one of the few who understand the pressure that comes with that position. He has surely given him tips on how to tune out the noise from fans and analysts and focus on becoming a better football player.

Vick is currently the head coach at Norfolk State, so he knows how to communicate with young players as they develop their skills. That sounds like a good fit for the 23-year-old Sanders.

Even with his difficulties, there is no doubt that Sanders has a lot of talent.

From on-field abilities to mindset changes, Vick might be the sort of mentor who can help Sanders reach his next level.

