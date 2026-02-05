Todd Monken Is Celebrating A Special Day On Thursday

It’s been a very busy few weeks for Todd Monken of the Cleveland Browns. Just days ago, he was another member of the Baltimore Ravens coaching staff, and now he has been thrust into the limelight and made the new head coach in Cleveland.

The Browns organization has welcomed him with open arms. On Thursday, Monken is celebrating a big day: he turned 60.

Right away, his new team hopped on social media to give him a birthday shoutout.

“Wishing a very very happy birthday to our new fearless leader,” the Browns posted on X.

He is taking on a team with many problems, and he is already facing tough scrutiny from the media and Browns fans. Many are expecting results from him as quickly as possible, and if they don’t see progress in this team next season, Monken is sure to hear about it.

It’s a tough situation for a first-time coach, but Monken knows what he is getting himself into. Plus, he has a lot of experience in the league, even if he has never been a head coach.

He has been working in football since the late 1980s and has been involved with the NFL for nearly 10 years.

Despite his offensive skills and history, many fans and analysts have questioned the hiring of Monken. They wonder if he is ready to transition from offensive coordinator to head coach, and they also aren’t pleased with how the Browns are handling their situation with Jim Schwartz.

There may still be many questions about Monken, but many people are hoping for his success.

