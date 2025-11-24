Shedeur Sanders Sends 3-Word Message After Sunday’s Win

The Cleveland Browns entered Sunday’s game with a 2-8 record, but that didn’t stop the hype that had been building throughout the week for their Sunday matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. With Shedeur Sanders set to make his first NFL start, there was a buzz throughout the week that had mostly been absent in a season that has seen the team struggle in many aspects.

Sanders and the Browns did not disappoint, and the defense delivered its most dominant performance of the season with a whopping 10 sacks.

After the game, Sanders posted a 3-word message on social media in reference to his Sunday performance.

“Thank you GOD,” Sanders said.

Thank you GOD — Shedeur Sanders (@ShedeurSanders) November 24, 2025

Sanders Sparks Momentum, Forcing Browns’ Quarterback Dilemma

Throughout the game, there was a noticeable energy difference within the team on both sides of the ball. Perhaps the most notable difference was a boost to the vertical passing game that Sanders gave the team.

He wasted no time showing off what he brings to the team by connecting with Isaiah Bond on a 52-yard deep play in the first quarter that had many fans buzzing.

If Dillon Gabriel clears concussion protocol this week, the Browns will certainly have an interesting decision to make. The team is riding high after one of its most electric offensive performances of the season.

While many could make an argument to go back to Gabriel, it could potentially cause an internal rift within the locker room. His teammates have clearly rallied around him, and there’s no denying he ignited the offense on Sunday.

Sanders certainly has a lot of learning to do himself, but the upside appears to be much greater with him than with Gabriel.

The Browns have six games left on their schedule, and it only makes sense to see what they have in Sanders before thinking about the 2026 NFL draft.

If Sanders can make a big enough impression, perhaps the team would be better served to use those other two first-round picks on other offensive areas of need.

NEXT:

5 Browns Rookies Helped Team Make NFL History Sunday