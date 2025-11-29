Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, November 28, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Shedeur Sanders Speaks Out About His Big Draft Slide

Shedeur Sanders Speaks Out About His Big Draft Slide

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Shedeur Sanders Speaks Out About His Big Draft Slide
(Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

 

After most of the season without significant playing time, Shedeur Sanders received his opportunity in Sunday’s victory over the Las Vegas Raiders and delivered a strong performance. His showing provided Cleveland supporters with optimism not seen since the early period of Baker Mayfield’s tenure.

Similar to Mayfield’s approach early in his career, Sanders has acknowledged those who doubted him as he begins his NFL trajectory.

When asked whether defeating the Raiders carried added meaning due to their reported pre-draft interest, Sanders responded about being skipped in the draft and not just by Las Vegas.

“I was a fifth-round pick; I got skipped by everybody. At least five times. So it just comes with the game. It is what it is. I’m just thankful for where I am now. I still got an opportunity to play, so why can I be mad? Money’s different, but thankfully I have a good family. We’re not playing for that, we’re playing for the love of the game,” Shedeur said.

Sanders Shows Early Promise Despite Rocky Start

Shedeur Sanders has had a whirlwind stretch since leaving Colorado. Despite an impressive college career that once had him projected as a first-round pick, he slipped all the way to the fifth round, sparking all kinds of theories about what went wrong.

He opened the year buried at fourth on the Cleveland Browns’ depth chart, then moved into the number two role after the team traded away Joe Flacco.  His debut came when Dillon Gabriel went down with a concussion against the Ravens, but it wasn’t the start he hoped for.

Sanders finished with 47 yards and an interception on four-of-16 passing, and Kevin Stefanski later noted it was his first time working with the starters.

On Sunday (Week 12), Sanders made the most of his opportunity, throwing for 209 yards, a touchdown, and an interception on eleven-of-20 passing in a 24-10 win against the Raiders.

He showed flashes of the talent people saw in college, a brief demonstration of what he is capable of at the professional level. He’s still a long way from being a full-time NFL starter, but his performance suggests promise.

NEXT:  Bruce Drennan Delivers Bad News To Browns Fans For Sunday's Game
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation