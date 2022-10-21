Should The Browns Think About Replacing Grant Delpit?

The Cleveland Browns season isn’t lost. However, it’s not too far from getting to that point.

A win on Sunday against the Ravens in Baltimore would have things somewhat back on track.

That will be easier said than done, particularly with the defense getting carved up on a weekly basis.

Safety Grant Delpit has been especially bad.

He, along with the entire Cleveland secondary, have struggled all season long.

This stat on Twitter from Marcus Mosher of Pro Football Focus shows just how bad Delpit has been in coverage this season.

Quarterbacks have a passer rating of 130.2 when throwing against Delpit.

That, of course, will not cut it. Would the Browns be better off looking at starting options outside of Delpit?

Nearing Bust Status

The Browns drafted Delpit in the second-round of the 2020 draft out of LSU.

He missed his entire rookie season following an Achilles tear.

Last season, however, Delpit started four games and tallied one interception.

He just hasn’t had the impact Cleveland hoped for when they drafted him and has seemingly regressed this season.

First and second-round picks will get chances to prove themselves, but it feels like time is running out for Delpit to do so.

Coverage Issues

This touchdown he allowed on Sunday to New England tight end Hunter Henry kind of encompasses his struggles this season.

Hunter Henry beats Grant Delpit for TD pic.twitter.com/ZP2i2xZ2xI — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) October 17, 2022

He completely loses his footing and allows Henry to get loose for a dagger touchdown.

It’s the type of play you can’t give up in the NFL while expecting to win.

It cannot become the norm, especially not by a second-round talent.

The fact that this has been an issue for what was supposed to be a top-tier defense is embarrassing at best.

Effort or Scheme… or Both?

Another touchdown that went toward Delpit came on a jet sweep.

Patriots receiver Tyquan Thornton took the hand-off on the line of scrimmage and bolted by Delpit into the endzone.

Looking at the replay, it’s not real clear what Delpit planned to do.

His eyes never go with Thornton, leading me to believe that wasn’t his assignment.

Scheme and communication issues have been a consistent issue this season for the Browns secondary.

Yet, the effort here can be questioned too.

Easy Fix?

One simple solution is to start someone else on the depth chart in Delpit’s place to see what results come of that.

With Grant (and John Johnson III, for that matter) struggling, some fans are calling for D’Anthony Bell to see more action.

Start d’Anthony bell he actually has spirt and tries on every play jj III is a bum — Gabriel Senquiz 🇵🇷 (@GabrielSenquiz) October 16, 2022

The All-22 on 50 is REALLY REALLY bad. I love Andrew Berry, but that was a massive massive whiff. Put Takitaki out there. At least Uce will be in the right place. And I’m starting D’Anthony Bell at safety. #Browns — Rufus Hayes Jones IV (@RufusJonesIV) October 18, 2022

Perhaps it’s time to see what D'Anthony Bell can do. https://t.co/IdzGRROLO7 — Colb (@___Colb___) October 18, 2022

Bell has appeared in just two games so far this season.

As an undrafted free agent, he’s the first guy from the University of West Florida to make the NFL.

As the saying goes, “it can’t get much worse”.

That could be said of the current situation for the Browns at safety.

It couldn’t hurt to see what other options you have in-house to correct that problem.

Joe Woods Speaks

Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, defensive coordinator Joe Woods said Delpit’s starting spot is not in question.

So, don’t expect any change this week.

However, if the poor play continues, Grant may not have much starting job security.