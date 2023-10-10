Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Sione Takitaki Gets Honest On Importance Of Browns’ Defensive Line

Sione Takitaki Gets Honest On Importance Of Browns’ Defensive Line

By

Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) participates in drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 29, 2020, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

Jim Schwartz and the Cleveland Browns‘ defense have gotten much-deserved attention this NFL season.

Even after their 28-3 loss to the Ravens, Cleveland ranks #1 overall, allowing under 200 yards per game.

The defense plays fast and loose at all three levels.

But linebacker Sione Takitaki knows what part of this defense makes everything else work.

Speaking to the Browns press, Takitaki said the defensive line makes everyone else’s job easier.

His eyes light up when he describes playing behind the “big boys” up front.

“When those guys are firing, getting sacks, disrupting stuff… it makes my job easier. Lets me just come in and clean stuff up,” explained the Browns veteran.

Despite the bye week, Cleveland leads the NFL in quarterback knockdowns and averages 3 sacks per game.

That’s the league’s second-highest sack rate to go along with their league-leading 6.8 TFL/game rate.

 

How Much Easier Is Takitaki’s Job?

Playing roughly half the Browns’ defensive snaps, Takitaki has 11 tackles and a sack so far this season.

He comes off his best game with 5 tackles, including one for a loss, against the Ravens.

Takitaki fits Schwartz’s linebacker type, with speed and a willingness to engage.

His front four is the key, but the linebackers are often the statistical beneficiaries of their efforts.

Myles Garrett is the clear leader in TFLs and sacks.

But Cleveland’s leading tacklers are Anthony Walker, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, and safety Grant Delpit.

Cleveland’s cornerbacks don’t have to hold coverage as long as they might have to without the pass rush.

And like Takitaki, they are quick to credit the front four for the overall success of this Browns defense.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns walks onto the field during warm ups before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Player Blasts Deshaun Watson Over Not Playing Against Ravens

6 mins ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns speaks during press conference after the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Insider Shares Light On Injury Bothering Deshaun Watson

11 mins ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during pregame warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia

Kevin Stefanski Opens Up On Expectations For Browns After 4 Games

13 mins ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans Receive Big Update On Myles Garrett's Injury

4 hours ago

browns helmet

Super Bowl Champion Expects Big Game From 1 Browns Group Position

4 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Shares Concerning Update On Deshaun Watson

6 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski walks the sidelines during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kevin Stefanski Gives His Thoughts On Browns' First Part Of Season

22 hours ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Analyst Makes A Wild Suggestion For HC Next Season

22 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns walks towards the sidelines during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans Get Concerning Update On Deshaun Watson

1 day ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Shares His Thoughts On Browns' Defense

1 day ago

cleveland browns

1 Under The Radar Browns Defender Is Thriving This Season

2 days ago

Shawn Porter prepares for the start of a welterweight title fight against WBO champion Terence Crawford at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 20, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Shawn Porter Reveals His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

Stats Confirm 1 Browns Player May Be Becoming 'Elite'

2 days ago

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Baker Mayfield Reveals His Relationship With Odell Beckham Jr.

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Pro-Bowler Explains Why Browns Teammates Were Frustrated With Deshaun Watson

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Reporter Gets Honest On Browns' Chances To Make The Playoffs

3 days ago

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Baker Mayfield Makes An Admission About His Browns Exit

3 days ago

browns helmets

Analyst Notes What Browns Need To Show After Bye Week

4 days ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NFL Reporter Notes 1 Browns Issue During Ravens Game

4 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Browns GM Comments On Running Game Without Nick Chubb

5 days ago

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns GM Comments On Defense Under Jim Schwartz

5 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

PFF Names Highest-Graded Browns Offensive Player This Season

5 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

Graphic Shows Amari Cooper Co-Leads Notable NFL Category

5 days ago

Browns helmet

Browns Defender Shares Encouraging Message After Loss

6 days ago

Former Player Blasts Deshaun Watson Over Not Playing Against Ravens

No more pages to load