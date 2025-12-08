Mel Kiper Jr.’s Draft Opinion Of Shedeur Sanders Is Going Viral Again

Shedeur Sanders’ career-best performance on Sunday in the loss to the Tennessee Titans has the NFL world buzzing about his potential. It has also reignited questions about why he slipped all the way to the fifth-round in the draft.

There have been many theories about why Sanders fell so far. The most common is that he did not interview well, and scouts had concerns about certain habits in college, such as taking unnecessary sacks and drifting back in the pocket under pressure.

Some of those concerns have shown up early in Sanders’ career. But one trait that scouts may have missed cannot be measured on film: his ability to energize and galvanize his team. On Sunday, that talent was on full display as the Browns’ offense performed better than it has all season.

It’s also possible that scouts underestimated Sanders’ overall talent.

Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. tried to warn teams during the draft that passing on him would be a mistake.

After Sunday’s performance, Kiper’s draft analysis is once again going viral.

“The NFL gets it! They know everything! No, they don’t! The Cleveland Browns get a guy who should have been a first-round pick, a high first-round pick,” Kiper said.

Mel Kiper Jr. reacts to Shedeur Sanders going to the Cleveland Browns at 144: "The NFL gets it! They know everything! No, they don't! The guys who have slid have done pretty well… there's a lot of fake news out there surrounding the Sanders family with Shedeur and Deion." pic.twitter.com/iRCPIaeo22 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 26, 2025

With four games left in the season, the Browns now have a clear opportunity to evaluate Sanders. Upcoming matchups against the Bears, Bills, Steelers, and Bengals will serve as a strong measuring stick for what he can do.

His performances in these games could have a major impact on the Browns’ plans for the 2026 draft.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Refuses To Explain Controversial Shedeur Sanders Move