Tommy Rees Addresses Concerns About Jerry Jeudy

The Cleveland Browns faced a disappointing loss to the Chicago Bears over the weekend, and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy wasn’t a lot of help. Unfortunately for him, his struggles continued, and it had a lot of fans talking.

But the most important opinions about Jeudy are the ones shared by the coaching staff. And according to a new statement from offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, the coaches still have full faith in Jeudy.

Speaking about him, Rees made it clear that the team is still going to turn to Jeudy again and again and believe he can get the job done.

“I love Jerry Jeudy. I love what he brings to our group. I love what he approaches the game with. I love his commitment to football. Whether or not he’s made every catch that we want him to make, we’re going to still feature him, we’re still going to work with him, we’re still going to trust him. None of that has wavered at all,” Rees said.

“Every time the ball goes to Jerry, we have trust that it’s going to be a completion and we have trust that he’s going to win,” he added.

#Browns OC Tommy Rees loves Jerry Jeudy and still has total faith in him: pic.twitter.com/HBJh7Ak7s0 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 18, 2025

This comment came just days after Jeudy couldn’t catch a crucial pass from Shedeur Sanders during the Bears game. Jeudy couldn’t secure a nicely thrown ball from Sanders towards the end zone that bounced off his chest and into the arms of the cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

This hasn’t been a stellar season for Jeudy, and some fans feel he is more of a liability than an asset. Just a year ago, he was a Pro Bowl selection, and now he is dropping a lot of passes and hasn’t been nearly as consistent.

At the very least, this comment from Rees suggests that the Browns will continue to give him chances.

