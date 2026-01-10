Tony Dungy Has Advice For Browns When Hiring Their Coach

The Cleveland Browns are in the early stages of figuring out who their next head coach is going to be, and the front office is casting a wide net to ensure no stone is left unturned. Kevin Stefanski wasn’t a household name when the Browns hired him six years ago, but he blossomed into a two-time Coach of the Year winner, and the Browns have to go through the process to find an adequate successor who can fill the big shoes he has left behind.

At this stage of the process, there are no wrong answers, and the Browns are wise to speak with any viable candidate who will sit down with them. There are plenty of impressive names already circulating throughout the rumor mill, and former Super Bowl-winning head coach Tony Dungy recently shared some advice for the team as it embarks on this strenuous process. During a recent appearance on The Ryan Ripken Show, he spoke about what goes into an NFL coaching search.

Dungy spoke about what he looks for when hiring a new coach and the important questions that need to be asked.

“What do you want? What type of leader do you want? What are you looking for?” Dungy said.

Dungy spoke about conversations he had previously had with Pittsburgh Steelers owner Dan Rooney, who has had only three coaches since 1969. He said that Rooney knew exactly what he wanted every time, and that’s a young, defensive-minded guy, as Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher, and Mike Tomlin all were when they assumed the position.

All three have won Super Bowls, so perhaps there is something to be learned from Pittsburgh’s process in this regard. Cleveland had seven coaches in ten years before Stefanski, and hopefully, the next hire can have a long and fruitful tenure to help close this revolving door for a long time.

The Browns haven’t had the stability necessary to build a model for sustainable success. From the front office to the head coach to the quarterback, the right pieces need to be put in place to turn this ship around. Andrew Berry isn’t going anywhere as the general manager, and it looks like the quarterback room is set.

Hopefully, the Browns find the right coach to fit in with the other pieces in place.

