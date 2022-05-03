Browns Nation

NFL Finds No Evidence Of Hue Jackson’s Tanking Claim Against Browns

Cleveland Browns v New York Giants
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

 

In February, former Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson alleged that team owner Jimmy Haslam promised incentives to lose games in 2016 and 2017.

On Monday, the NFL announced that after a 60 day investigation led by Mary Jo White, former chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, there was no evidence of wrongdoing on behalf of the Browns.

The league released a statement that read, in part, “The investigation found no evidence to suggest that the Browns’ Four-Year Plan or the club’s ownership or football personnel sought to lose or incentivized losses and made no decisions deliberately to weaken the team to secure a more favorable draft position.”

The Browns, including Haslam, cooperated with the investigation while Jackson did not.

Although the independent panel was not able to speak with the former coach, they did have access to his public statements and former testimony.

“Although unable to speak directly to Coach Jackson, the Debevoise team (legal firm handling the case) had access to his public statements and to his filings and testimony in a prior arbitration proceeding. The club also produced thousands of pages of documents, including emails, texts, internal memos and presentation decks as well as other material relating to club operations and the filings and testimony in the arbitration proceeding between the club and Coach Jackson.”

 

Impetus for Jackson’s Claim

Jackson’s allegations came on the heels of former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores’ claim that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross paid Flores to tank games in 2019.

After hearing about Jackson’s own claim against him, Haslam strongly denied the allegations and the team released a statement..

“The recent comments by Hue Jackson and his representatives relating to his tenure as our head coach are completely fabricated. Any accusation that any member of our organization was incentivized to deliberately lose games is categorically false,” the Browns said in February.

Jackson specified that he wasn’t paid per loss like Flores, but that he received $750,000 in bonus money from Haslam.

According to Jackson, the money was part of a four-year plan to assemble a young roster, collect draft picks, and focus on winning in year three.

“No, I was never offered money like Brian [Flores] had mentioned,” Jackson told CNN’s Anderson Cooper in February. “I think this is a totally different situation but has some similarities.”

In two-and-a-half seasons as Cleveland’s coach, Jackson was 3-36-1 (1-15 in 2016, 0-16 in 2017 and 2-5-1 in 2018) before Haslam fired him midway through the 2018 season.

Before coming to the Browns, Jackson was head coach of the Oakland Raiders for one season in 2011.

He was fired after producing an 8-8 record.

Since leaving Cleveland, Jackson has lashed out at the Browns for various offenses related to team building, drafting, and personnel while he was coach.

