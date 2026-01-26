Two Former Browns Executives Are Headed To The Super Bowl

The Cleveland Browns are deep into another pivotal offseason, searching for a new head coach and attempting to reshape the future of the franchise. Meanwhile, two familiar names from the organization’s past are preparing for the biggest stage in football.

Former Browns executives Alonzo Highsmith and Eliot Wolf are both members of the New England Patriots’ front office, and their team is headed to Super Bowl LX after defeating the Denver Broncos 10–7 in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Highsmith previously served as the Browns’ vice president of player personnel from 2018 to 2019 before departing when Andrew Berry was hired as general manager. Wolf, the son of longtime NFL executive Ron Wolf, was Cleveland’s assistant general manager during the same period. Both were part of John Dorsey’s front office regime.

Now, several years later, they find themselves helping guide another franchise to championship contention.

“More ex-#Browns that got away,” Daryl Ruiter wrote.

Highsmith currently holds the title of senior personnel executive with New England after stints with the Seahawks and the University of Miami’s football program. Wolf, meanwhile, is serving as the Patriots’ executive vice president of player personnel and de facto general manager, overseeing roster construction alongside head coach Mike Vrabel.

Highsmith was known for his strong draft evaluations and player development background, while Wolf had built a reputation as a rising front-office mind after earlier stints with the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles.

At the time, the Browns chose to reset their leadership structure under Berry, opting for a more analytics-driven approach. While that strategy has produced mixed results, seeing former decision-makers thrive elsewhere inevitably raises uncomfortable questions for a franchise still searching for stability.

Meanwhile, the Patriots are enjoying a resurgence under Mike Vrabel, who was named NFL Coach of the Year favorite after leading New England back to prominence behind quarterback Drake Maye.

As the Super Bowl approaches, Highsmith and Wolf will be key figures behind the scenes, preparing their roster for one final challenge.

For Browns fans, it’s another reminder of how different paths can unfold in the NFL, and how success sometimes comes after leaving Cleveland.

NEXT:

Browns Could Finalize Coaching Decision As Soon As Monday