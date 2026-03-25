Former Browns WR Signs With Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to return to the Super Bowl, and they are attempting to put together a roster that can get them there. To make that possible, they have been committing to some recent signings, including one of a former Cleveland Browns player.

Writing on social media, Ian Rapoport reported that the Eagles signed wide receiver Elijah Moore to a one-year deal.

As noted by Rapoport, Moore has now been with four teams during his six years in the NFL.

“The Eagles aren’t done adding, signing WR Elijah Moore to a 1-year deal, source said. Still just 25 years old, Moore lands on his fourth team and is just a season removed from 100 targets with the Browns,” Rapoport posted on X.

The #Eagles aren't done adding, signing WR Elijah Moore to a 1-year deal, source said. Still just 25 years old, Moore lands on his fourth team and is just a season removed from 100 targets with the #Browns. pic.twitter.com/2rbNUjvsvl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 25, 2026

Moore spent two years with the Browns, playing in 34 games (starting in 25 of them) and had 120 receptions on his 206 targets. He exited the team with 1,178 yards and three touchdowns.

Before the Browns, Moore was with the New York Jets. Following his departure from Cleveland, he moved to the Buffalo Bills for the 2025 season, appearing in nine games and racking up just 112 yards.

A lot of fans are noting that Moore is a very close friend of A.J. Brown of the Eagles. The two actually lived together during their time at Ole Miss, and they refer to each other as family.

This acquisition can easily be seen as a way to satisfy Brown, convince him to stay with the Eagles, and start building something more in Philadelphia.

He is just 25 years old and hasn’t found a lot of success with any of his teams.

Philadelphia’s wide receiver room is already a bit crowded, but they are ready to see what Moore can do, and more opportunity on the field might be waiting for him.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals What Browns Should Do With Deshaun Watson